Philips Avent

Niplette™

SCF152/01
Avent
Avent
  Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples
    Philips Avent Niplette™

    SCF152/01
    Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples

    The Niplette™ helps mums with flat or inverted nipples to breastfeed. This unique and revolutionary instrument provides an easy, non-surgical and long-lasting solution. In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect.

    Philips Avent Niplette™

    Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples

    The Niplette™ helps mums with flat or inverted nipples to breastfeed. This unique and revolutionary instrument provides an easy, non-surgical and long-lasting solution. In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. See all benefits

      Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples

      Clinically proven results*

      • A non-surgical approach
      • For flat or inverted nipples
      • 1 Niplette and 2 Breast pads
      A device for flat or inverted nipples

      A device for flat or inverted nipples

      Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women, causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.

      A simple procedure

      A simple procedure

      The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out, the user can continue with their normal activities, after carefully separating the syringe from the valve, and wear the Niplette discreetly inside a bra. Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.

      Ideal for use before or in the first 6 months of pregnancy

      Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8 hour periods per day or night*. If the breasts are not too sensitive, it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or, after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out, enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over. If this is the case, the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.

      Clinically proven results

      Clinical trials* have been carried out on the Niplette and proved successful in achieving a permanent correction to flat or inverted nipples, whether the condition existed since puberty or was a result of breast reduction surgery. Provided that they had not undergone breast surgery, pregnant women who had been concerned about breastfeeding all went on to breastfeed successfully. A permanent correction is normally achieved in between one and three months of continuous use.

      Additional information

      Niplette will not function once milk flow comes in fully. However, by then baby will have become used to successfully latching on to the nipple.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Niplette
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Discreet design
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Before Pregnancy
        • 0–6 months
        • Breastfeeding initiation phase

      • Ease of use

        Easy concealing under clothing
        Push syringe to release vacuum

      • Easy to clean

        Clean in hot soapy water
        Yes

      • Functions

        Solution for flat nipples
        Use gentle suction

      • Material

        Niplette
        Polypropylene
        Breast pads
        Dermatologically tested

          • McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pages 46–49

