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Clean and tidy drying
The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs.See all benefits
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Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to easily evaporate for the most optimum drying.
Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore a clean drying
Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11oz/330ml)
Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organized way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.
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