Orthodontic
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits
Orthodontic
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic
Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits
Flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.
Silicone is taste and odour-free, so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby.
To keep sterilised teats hygienic
For easy removal of the Philips Avent soother at any time
Ventilation holes in the shield prevent saliva build-up and reduce the risk of skin irritation.
Country of origin
What is included