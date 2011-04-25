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  • The most portable connection to your baby The most portable connection to your baby The most portable connection to your baby

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD610/00

    The most portable connection to your baby

    Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

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    The most portable connection to your baby

    Day and night vison, anywhere in the home

    • Compatible with 4 camera's
    150m Range

    150m Range

    Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150m range

    2.4 inch LCD screen with day and night vision

    2.4 inch LCD screen with day and night vision

    See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infra red black and white by night

    Automatic channel selection

    Automatic channel selection

    Hear your baby and not anything else. Your monitor simultaneously switches between 120 channels to keep your connection free from any interference

    Automatic screen activation

    Automatic screen activation

    Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enables easy viewing of your child

    Compatible with up to four cameras

    Compatible with up to four cameras

    All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room. Can be used with up to four SCD609 Cameras

    Connection and low power indicators

    Connection and low power indicators

    Check that your monitor is connected. A green light shows that it is linked, a flashing red one shows if the connection has dropped off

    Sound level lights

    Sound level lights

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the Parent Unit is muted

    Wall mountable camera

    Wall mountable camera

    Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy to attach wall mount

    Zoom and Pan

    Zoom and Pan

    See everything your baby is up to with 2x optical pan and zoom

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      2.4 Ghz
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Power on indication
      Yes
      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Wall mountable
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      User manual
      Yes
      AC/DC adaptor
      Yes
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      220-240  V
      Power Supply
      120 V (US)

    • Features

      # Languages
      2
      Digital Video Technology
      Yes
      Adjustable sound sensitivity
      Yes
      Video LCD Screen
      2,4' colour
      Range up to
      150 meters
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Perfect Clear Sound
      Yes
      Private Connection
      Yes
      Overnight use without charging
      Yes
      Low power indication and alert
      Yes
      Belt Clip
      Yes
      Connection indicator and alert
      Yes
      Sound level lights
      Yes
      Volume muting and control
      Yes
      Menu Style
      Text
      Voice activation screen
      Yes
      Auto control night vision
      Yes
      Brightness control
      Yes
      Link more than one camera
      4x Cameras
      Digital zoom
      Yes
      Pan function
      Yes
      Hand Held Parent Unit
      Yes
      Rechargeable Parent Unit
      Yes
      Neck Cord accessory
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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