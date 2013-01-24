Home
SCD138/70
    Sleek, comfortable backpack

    Designed to keep changing essentials on-hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments. See all benefits

    Sleek, comfortable backpack

      Lightweight and stylish design

      • Navy
      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

      Sleek, slim and versatile design

      Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you're out and about.

      Made of lightweight, wipe-clean nylon

      Easy to organise

      Enjoy quick, easy access to front and main compartments.

      Keeps changing essentials on-hand

      Large removable baby changing mat and drawstring laundry bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Backpack
        1  pcs
        Baby changing mat
        1  pcs
        Laundry bag
        1  pcs
        Removable strap pocket
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 6–12 months
        • 0–6 months

