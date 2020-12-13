2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6L4B/40
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AA
Zinc Chloride
4 units
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.