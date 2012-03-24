Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.