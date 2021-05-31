2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR6E4B/40
Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices
When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They are perfect for your high-energy consuming devices.
AA
Ultra Alkaline
Philips AA Ultra Alkaline batteries have 132% more power than industry standard
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.