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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Battery

LR03E4B/40

Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices

When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They are perfect for your high-energy consuming devices.

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Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices

  • AAA

  • Ultra Alkaline

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

129% more power than industry standard

Philips AAA Ultra Alkaline batteries have 129% more power than industry standard

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

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