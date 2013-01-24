Other items in the box
- soft pouch
- iPhone in-line control
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.
Aluminium earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.
Each material used for the Fidelio L2 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.
A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the colouration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.
The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.
Universal remote, mic, 6.3 mm adapter and pouch.
Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.
Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.
Premium design in aluminium, real leather, protein leather and fabric.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories