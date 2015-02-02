Search terms

  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/05

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzles are the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

    Similar products

    See all AirFloss Nozzles

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    Designed for inconsistent flossers

    • 2 nozzles
    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

    An easy way to start a healthy habit

    An easy way to start a healthy habit

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

    Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

    Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

    High performance nozzle

    High performance nozzle

    The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

    Triple burst customizable settings

    Triple burst customizable settings

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Nozzle color
      Grey

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off

    • Items included

      AirFloss Ultra nozzle
      2

    • Cleaning performance

      For best results
      Change nozzle every 6 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
    • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
    • or your money back
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.