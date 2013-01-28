2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3593/40
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Smart TV
3D Blu-ray
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.