Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- FM antenna
- Power cord
- Remote Control
- Safety and Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering 600 W of powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they are DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus in one convenient file format.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution—ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
Audio-in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio-in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
