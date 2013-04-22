Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Safety and Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- HDMI cable
- User Manual
- FM antenna
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3510. Exposed speaker drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits
Philips SimplyShare lets you share your music, movies and photos from your tablet, smartphone and PCs to your home theatre and Blu-ray player. You can stream all entertainment directly from your DLNA-enabled devices or use remote control to access and stream media files from your PC. For the best wireless experience, install the SimplyShare app on your tablet/smartphone. You are now ready to enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double bass pipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution—ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your smartphone or tablet as a remote to control your Philips AV products that are connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It also comes with useful functions such as SimplyShare to connect and stream all entertainment wirelessly, and MySound to customise your listening preferences.
Audio-in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio-in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet directly on your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
