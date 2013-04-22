2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB3510/40
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system HTB3510. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
3D Blu-ray
1000W
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.