SimplyShare to connect and stream all entertainment wirelessly

Philips SimplyShare lets you share your music, movies and photos from your tablet, smartphone and PCs to your home theatre and Blu-ray player. You can stream all entertainment directly from your DLNA-enabled devices or use remote control to access and stream media files from your PC. For the best wireless experience, install the SimplyShare app on your tablet/smartphone. You are now ready to enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly.