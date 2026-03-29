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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Food processor
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HR7755
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This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application. - English
All (6)
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
Is it possible to mince frozen meat with the meat mincer?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How can I insert the cutter unit of the meat Mincer properly?
I cannot remove the screw cap. What can I do about it?
Why do the metal parts look rusty?
The process does not start at the beginning after a restart.
My Philips food processor will not mince the meat
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
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