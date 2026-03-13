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Food processor

Discontinued

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Food processor

HR7730/80

Food processor

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

ICM Recipe Booklet Philips Food processor HR7730/80 - English

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Food processor HR7730/80 - English

  • PDF file, 6.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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