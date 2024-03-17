Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7628/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7628/01
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Food processor
All (7)
What is the strange plastic disc with waves on it used for?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How can I attach the bowl?
Why does the lid not lock into position?
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
Both the blender jar and the food processing bowl are attached, but only the blender works.
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you