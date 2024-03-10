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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7625/70
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Food processor
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Food processor
All (7)
What is the strange plastic disc with waves on it used for?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How can I attach the bowl?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Why does the lid not lock into position?
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
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