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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
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HR2825/06
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User Manual Philips - English
With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. - English
All (5)
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
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