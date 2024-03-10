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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Citrus press
Discontinued
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HR2746/80
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User Manual Philips - English
A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. - English
All (3)
Why does my Philips citrus press rotate in both directions?
Can I clean my Philips citrus press in the dishwasher?
How does the pulp selector of the Philips citrus press work?
The cone of my Philips Citrus Press does not spin steadily
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