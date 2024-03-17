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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2102/05
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2102/05
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips blender is not working
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