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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Aluminium Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2094/00
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Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Blender - English
All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How can I store the cord?
How can I use the filter?
Why does the fruit juice or soy milk contain alot of pulp or skin?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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