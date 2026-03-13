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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2056/91
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender
All (4)
What does ‘pulse’ mean?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
How come the blender does not start?
Why does the motor produce an unpleasant smell during processing?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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