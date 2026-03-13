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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1821/10
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User Manual Philips Juicer
With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. - English
All (4)
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
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