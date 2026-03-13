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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
handblender
Discontinued
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HR1351/70
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User Manual Philips - English
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. - English
All (8)
Functionality (1)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Can I set my Philips hand blender's power to "ON" permanently?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
My Philips hand blender does not blend as it should
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