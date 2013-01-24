Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ8150/16
  • For a faster and closer shave For a faster and closer shave For a faster and closer shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ8150/16

    For a faster and closer shave

    The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    For a faster and closer shave

    The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    For a faster and closer shave

    The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    For a faster and closer shave

    The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      For a faster and closer shave

      50% more shaving surface

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Battery low indicator

      Battery low indicator

      Cordless and corded use

      Cordless and corded use

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Quick charge
        • Corded
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        18 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Chrome display
        • Varnish
        • Multipurpose chrome display

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.