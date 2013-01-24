Home
Coolskin

NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HQ7762
    -{discount-value}

    Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HQ7762

    Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

    Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

      As close as a blade with less irritation

      with NIVEA FOR MEN *when using the HQ 170 lotion

      Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

      Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

      NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturises during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energised skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

      Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

      Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

      The unique glide rings keep the gel/lotion in contact with the skin longer for smoother gliding and less skin irritation.

      Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

      Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

      You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D contour-following System
        SkinComfort
        Glide rings
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet and Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        18 days
        Cleaning
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator

      • Design

        Finishing
        Varnish

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        • Luxurious pouch
        • Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • When using the HQ170 lotion

