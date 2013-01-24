Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

7000 series

Electric shaver

HQ7380
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    7000 series Electric shaver

    HQ7380

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    7000 series Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    7000 series Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      • Quick charge
      • Travel pouch
      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Comfort shaving heads

      Comfort shaving heads

      The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Spring-released pop-up trimmer

      Spring-released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Varnish

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with HQ8

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap
      • Travel pouch

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.