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    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7180/16

    Comfortably close

    This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    Comfortably close

    Shaves even the shortest hairs

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Individually floating heads

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Washable shaver

    The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

    Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Charging
      • Corded/cordless
      • Quick charge
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      10 days

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