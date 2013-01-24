Home
1 Awards
  Close even on the neck
    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Close even on the neck

      Lift&Cut blades

      • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
      • 35+ mins' cordless use/1-hr charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

      35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

      You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time—that's around 14 shaves—after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Pop-up trimmer

      Pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Charging indicator

      Charging indicator

      Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        1 hour
        Charging
        Corded/cordless

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100–240  V
        Run time
        30  min

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

