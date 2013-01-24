Home
Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

HQ6970/16
    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift and Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift and Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift and Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Close even on the neck

      CloseCut blades

      • Rechargeable
      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Pop-up trimmer

      Pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      Replacement heads

      For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        8 hours
        Charging
        Corded/cordless

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100–240  V
        Run time
        30  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

