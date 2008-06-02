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2 year warranty
Accessories and replacements
All series
shaving heads
Discontinued
HQ5/31
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
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