Essential

Air Styler

HP8661/03
  Easy hairstyling for all hair lengths
    Essential Air Styler

    Easy hairstyling for all hair lengths

    Dry and style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst caring for your hair. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling. See all benefits

      Easy hairstyling for all hair lengths

      • 3 attachments
      • ThermoProtect temperature
      800-W styling power for beautiful results

      800-W styling power for beautiful results

      The Air Styler with 800 W airflow for gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      The ThermoBrush has an extra-wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      22 mm ThermoBrush for easy curling

      The ThermoBrush has a small diameter of 22 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for easy curling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Use the narrow concentrator for focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Attachments

        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves
        22 mm ThermoBrush
        For easy curling
        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow

      • Power

        Wattage
        800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Number of heat settings
        3
        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

