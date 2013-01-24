Home
Dryer and Straightener

HP8643/00
    The perfect styling kit for Miss Fresher

      • Gift set
      • Limited edition
      Dryer: gentle drying power of 1000 W for beautiful results

      This 1000 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Dryer: compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Dryer: 2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      This compact hairdryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat and speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      Straightener: 210°C professional high heat for perfect result

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance their gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

      Handle lock system for easy storage.

      Dryer: 1.8 m power cord length

      Straightener: 1.8 m power cord length

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        Dryer 1000  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        warm pink
        Maximum temperature
        Straightener 210  °C

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

