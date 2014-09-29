The perfect gift for your hair
Multiple speed&temperature settings to get the blow dry you want and ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.Longer plates of the Essential Care straightener for a straight look faster, while being gentle on your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect gift for your hair
Multiple speed&temperature settings to get the blow dry you want and ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.Longer plates of the Essential Care straightener for a straight look faster, while being gentle on your hair See all benefits
The perfect gift for your hair
Multiple speed&temperature settings to get the blow dry you want and ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.Longer plates of the Essential Care straightener for a straight look faster, while being gentle on your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect gift for your hair
Multiple speed&temperature settings to get the blow dry you want and ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.Longer plates of the Essential Care straightener for a straight look faster, while being gentle on your hair See all benefits
Technical specifications
Service
Features
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.