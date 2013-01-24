Home
Dryer and Straightener

HP8640/00
    Multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want and ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature. Longer plates on the Essential Care straightener for a straight look faster, while being gentle on your hair See all benefits

      Dryer: Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      Straightener: 210°C professional high heat for perfect result

      Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

      Dryer: Perfect styling results with a slim nozzle

      Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Dryer: 6 heat/speed setting for full flexibility

      Dryer: Professional 2100 W for perfect salon volume

      Dryer: Cool Shot sets your style

      Dryer: 1.8 m power cord length

      Straightener: 1.8 m power cord length

      Straightener: Long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The 100-mm-long plates enable better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        Dryer 2100  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        black and rosé accents
        Maximum temperature
        Straightener 210  °C

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

