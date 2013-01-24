Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
Hyper-sumptuous soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care See all benefits
Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations from our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.
The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as a ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.
Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130-200°C) and the curling time (5, 8 or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.
With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural-looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy; no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
You are always in control. No more accidental temperature changes with the key-lock function.
Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimising hair damage.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler has heated up and ready to use.
