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  • Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
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    MoistureProtect Straightener

    HP8372/00

    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

    Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. Up to 63% moisture preservation (measured after 1 stroke in 2013).

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    MoistureProtect Straightener

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    See all Straighteners

    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

    For a healthy shine

    • MoistureProtect technology
    • Ionic
    • Floating ceramic plates
    Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

    Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

    The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration of your hair.

    Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

    Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

    Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

    The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.

    Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

    Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

    MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates for your hair needs, protecting the hair from overheating.

    Faster, more caring high-performance heater

    Faster, more caring high-performance heater

    This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.

    3 digital temperature settings

    3 digital temperature settings

    3 temperature settings (200 - 175 - 150 Celsius) that work together with the sensor to ensure that you always straighten at the best temperature for your hair type.

    Instant heat-up time of 15secs

    The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      YES

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.0  m
      Heat-up time
      15 sec
      Voltage
      110-240V
      Maximum temperature
      200  °C
      Heater Type
      High-performance heater

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Ceramic coating
      YES
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Hidden display
      YES

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Floating ceramic plates
      Yes
      MoistureProtect technology
      Yes
      Ionic
      Yes

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