Gentle straightening with ion shine
The Philips Care Straighteners have the smoothest plates, so they significantly reduce friction, avoid hair breakage and leave your hair with healthy smooth shine See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle straightening with ion shine
The Philips Care Straighteners have the smoothest plates, so they significantly reduce friction, avoid hair breakage and leave your hair with healthy smooth shine See all benefits
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service