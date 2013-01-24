Home
Essential Care

HP8319/00
    Easy straight and shine

    Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Easy straight and shine

      with 100-mm-long plates

      • Longer plates (100 mm)
      • 210°C professional temperature
      • Ceramic plates
      Long plates for fast and easy straightening

      Long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer plates enable better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      2-year worldwide guarantee

      2-year worldwide guarantee

      2-year worldwide guarantee.

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        black and silver tint
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Long plates
        27 x 100 mm
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Temperature
        210  °C
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Handle lock
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

