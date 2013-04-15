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Discontinued

ThermoProtectHairdryer

HP8230/03

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.

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with 14mm styling nozzle.

Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

  • 2100W

Cool Shot sets your style

Cool Shot sets your style

A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Easy storage hook for convenient storage

Easy storage hook for convenient storage

The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

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