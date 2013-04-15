2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8230/03
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.
2100W
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.