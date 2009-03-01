Ultra-close for silky-smooth skin
Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing even short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-close for silky-smooth skin
Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing even short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Ultra-close for silky-smooth skin
Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing even short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-close for silky-smooth skin
Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing even short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
For maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant effective hair removal
Lifts even short hairs for extra-close epilation and relaxes your skin for gentler hair removal at the same time
Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.
Bikini trimmer head for precise trimming and styling of your bikini area
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Additionally, the hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.
The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation
Accessories
Technical specifications
Sound level
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.