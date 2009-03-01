Search terms

    Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing even short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

      Ultra-close for silky-smooth skin

      Catches the shortest hairs for perfect results

      • Total body
      • with bikini trim attachment
      Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

      For maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant effective hair removal

      Use this attachment for close and more gentle epilation

      Lifts even short hairs for extra-close epilation and relaxes your skin for gentler hair removal at the same time

      Sensitive cap for delicate skin

      Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.

      Bikini trimming head for precision styling

      Bikini trimmer head for precise trimming and styling of your bikini area

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal.

      This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

      The hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.

      Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

      The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100–240  V
        Power consumption
        7.5  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Sound level

        Sound level
        72 dBa

