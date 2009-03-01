2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6608/01
Ultra close for silky smooth skin
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Optimal start
For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time
Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.