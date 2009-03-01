Search terms

1

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6608/01
  • Ultra close for silky smooth skin Ultra close for silky smooth skin Ultra close for silky smooth skin
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6608/01

    Ultra close for silky smooth skin

    Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Ultra close for silky smooth skin

    Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

    Ultra close for silky smooth skin

    Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Ultra close for silky smooth skin

    Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing even the short hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Epilators
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Ultra close for silky smooth skin

      Catches the shortest hairs for perfect results

      • Optimal start

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound level

        Sound level
        72 dBa

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        20
        Power consumption
        7.5 W
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.