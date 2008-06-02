Search terms

HP6502/99
    First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

    First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

    First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

      Sonic massage system

      High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

      Premium ice cooler

      Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

      Ceramic epilation system

      This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Pivoting ice cooler
        Yes
        Sonic massage system
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        235 x 192 x 116 (H x W x D)  mm
        A-box dimensions
        258 x 592 x 195 (H x W x D)  mm
        No. of pieces per A-box
        5  pcs
        F-box weight
        669  g
        A-box weight
        3642  g

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning
        Sensitive area cap
        Yes
        Luxury storage pouch
        For storage and protection
        Insulation sleeve
        For convenient handling
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs
        Detachable shaving head
        For a smooth shave

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100–240  V
        Motor
        DC 14 V
        Number of discs
        13
        Number of catching points
        24
        Power consumption
        6  W
        Power source
        AC-RC (mains)
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        880
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1080
        RPM speed 1
        2200 min
        RPM speed 2
        2700 min

      • Logistic data

        Pallet size (GB)
        115 x 120 x 100  cm
        Pallet size (EU)
        115 x 120 x 80  cm
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        160  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        200  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

