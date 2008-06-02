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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Satinelle IceEpilator

HP6491/00

Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.

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Ice and massage for a more gentle hair removal

Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

  • Blue

Click-on ice cooler

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

Pivoting cooling head

Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.

Integrated massaging system

Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.

Technical Specifications

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