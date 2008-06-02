2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6491/00
Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.
Blue
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.
Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.