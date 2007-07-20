Search terms

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6482/99
    Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        F-box weight
        634 g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        248 x 595 x 180 (HxWxD) mm
        A-box weight
        4085 g

      • Logistic data

        Number of layers
        4

      • Logistic data

        Number of F-boxes per A-box
        Yes
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        192 F-Boxes
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        240 F-Boxes
        Pallet size (EU)
        113,3 x 120 x 80 (HxWxD) cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        113,3 x 120 x 100 (LxWxD) cm
        Pallet weight (EU)
        145,7 kg
        Pallet weight (GB)
        178,4 kg

      • Features

        Acitve massage system
        Yes
        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        Soothing ice pack
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        Slovenia

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        24
        Power consumption
        6 W
        Number of discs
        13
        RPM
        speed I: 2200, speed II: 2700

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        Yes

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        F-box dimensions
        235 x 174 x 95 (HxWxD) mm

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        DC 12 V
        Pulling actions/second
        speed I: 880, speed II: 1080

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Sensitive area cap
        Yes
        Exfoliating body puff
        Yes
        Luxury storage pouch
        Yes

