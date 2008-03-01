Search terms

1

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6482/98
  • Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6482/98

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Similar products

    See all Epilators
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Extra sensitive area cap
        for delicate body zones
        Luxury storage pouch
        for storage & protection
        Peeling glove
        fewer ingrown hairs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.