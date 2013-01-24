Extra gentle, extra fast
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, extra fast
Extra gentle, extra fast
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, extra fast
Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.
Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.
This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.
Minimises the pulling sensation for extra comfort.
Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene
The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.
This new and innovative gel soft touch material gives a perfect grip and optimal handling. Compared to normal soft touch material, this gel material does not get dirty on the shelf.
Features
Accessories
Weight and dimensions F-box
Weight and dimensions A-box
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Logistic data