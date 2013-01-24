Home
    Satinelle Epilator

HP6409/02

Satinelle Soft

This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Soft

      Gentle epilator with pivoting massage

      Pivoting massage system

      Pivoting massage system

      The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Extra shaving head

      Extra shaving head

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Travel pouch included

      This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        RPM speed 1
        1800 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min
        Power source
        AC (Mains)
        Voltage
        Yes
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14 V
        Power consumption
        3  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging design
        Fancy-box with window insert and hanging option
        A-box dimensions
        390 x 184 x 258  mm
        A-box weight
        2550  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        4  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

