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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6402/00

Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.

See all benefits

Fast and efficient epilator

Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

  • With efficiency cap

Efficiency cap for most efficient hair removal

Efficiency cap for most efficient hair removal

Efficiency cap puts epilator in optimal position for most efficient hair removal

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

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