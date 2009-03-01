2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6402/00
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.
With efficiency cap
Efficiency cap puts epilator in optimal position for most efficient hair removal
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!